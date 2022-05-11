DENTON — The Caroline County Humane Society hosted an al fresco bash called the Blue Jean Outdoor Festival April 20 at the 4-H Park. It was full of furry friends, and there were all kinds of vendors. Visitors could buy tie dyes, sea glass jewelry, a glass of craft beer and even win at the cake wheel. The weather was perfect as a pack of pups met and greeted each other.
Proud owners were accompanied by their dogs on leashes. Attendance numbers were above expected as well over a hundred cars filled the parking lot.
Bonnie Johnson, president of the Caroline Humane Society Board of Directors, said, “It is a great turnout and a gorgeous day. The Leo Club from NCHS (North Caroline High School) is helping us park cars and get some community service hours. We try to educate the kids in the school system. This this is also the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Humane Society.”
Johnson also mentioned how happy she was with the new Maryland law to ban declawing cats.
“It’s a cruel process. There are other things you can do to keep cats from tearing up your furniture, like scratching posts. There are also little rubber tips you can put on them (cat claws) as well,” she said.
}“The Caroline County Humane Society handles between 1,600 and 1,800 animals every year through our little shelter in Ridgely. The county helps us with funding, but it doesn’t even cover all of our payroll. So, we have to fundraise in order to keep the door open,” she said. “We have started a trap, neuter and release program. We want to educate the public about the importance of having their cat spayed or neutered.”
Admission to the Blue Jean Festival was $10 at the door.
“Before the event, we had between $14,000 to $17,000 in sponsorships. Our goal is to try to get to $25,000 for this event. That would make a huge difference,” Johnson said.
Vendor fees also helped. There were over 20 vendors; each paid $25.
Vendors Jill Hargett and Jimmy Hargett run and own We All Dye. They sell original art and tie dyed everything. They can even screen print onto a tie dye. They said their first sales venture was at Canafest in Denton, which was wildly successful. They came all the way from Hagerstown to open up their colorful booth. Another artist, Juliet Huber with Bay Gypsy, created silver rings, necklaces and bracelets featuring found sea glass.
A mellow musical scene was created by acoustic traditional band Ampersand. They were followed with blues being cranked out by Blues DeVille, as people enjoyed tasty burgers from The Red Shef. Their motto is “home cooking on the go.”
Leanne Gower, executive director of the Caroline County Humane Society, said almost 300 people attended. She said the Humane Society wanted to thank their sponsors, volunteers, vendor attendees, online auction bidders and both bands.
She also thanked anyone who donated one of 30 cakes for the cake wheel. All kinds of cakes were donated, like caramel apple pie, carrot cake and cookies in shape of dog treats. The Kit Kat cake filled with M&Ms went fast.
The Humane Society is looking for short-term foster homes for kittens and volunteers are always welcome. Last year 400 more cats came through the shelter than the year before. Anyone who wants to get involved can call 410-820-1600 and talk to Gower.
