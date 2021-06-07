EASTON — There’s no question that first-responders have been the heroes of the past year and continue to be an integral part for the well-being of the Talbot County community.
On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, one resident and business executive has found a way to thank first responders for their selfless courage – and at the same time, help build a unified effort to boost the local economy.Paul Prager, proprietor of Bluepoint Hospitality in Easton, is presenting $100 “Downtown Easton” gift cards to 500 first responders who answered the call of duty and service during the pandemic.
The donation will be distributed at the beginning of June 2021 and valid for two weeks, June 14 to June 27. The idea is to take the gift card, have fun, and explore Easton while spending it at over 45 small businesses including restaurants, galleries, and shops. An additional offering is a 10 percent discount that will be provided to the first responders when using their “Downtown Easton” card at any of the Bluepoint Hospitality establishments.
The cards will be presented to Maryland’s Talbot County heroes in the sheriff, police, and fire departments, Maryland State Police-Easton Barracks, and EMS workers and dispatchers throughout Easton, St. Michaels, Tilghman Island, Cordova, Trappe, and Oxford communities.
In addition, a charitable gift of $10,000 will be donated to The Rotary Club of Easton for the annual Flags for Heroes program. Not only do the funds go to displaying flags in and around Easton during Memorial Day weekend but contributions are made to more than 30 organizations that help veterans, first responders, and those who serve. It is an important time to remember, celebrate, and recognize the heroes that have sacrificed for this country and its people.
A longtime resident of the Eastern Shore, Prager fell in love with the area during his years at the U.S. Naval Academy and returned to build a retreat for his family, and, eventually, the endearing collection of establishments that is Bluepoint Hospitality. Not only is the hospitality company an employer in the historic town of Easton, but Prager’s philanthropic efforts have touched everything from local cultural institutions and schools, to the gifting of Talbot County high school graduates $25 gift cards as well as a $10 in the name of each graduating senior to the YMCA Chesapeake — causes that are meaningful to his team.
