DENTON — At the December meeting, the Caroline County Board of Education voted to amend the 2021-2022 school year calendar as follows:
• Dec. 22, 2021, is currently scheduled as a half day of school for students, and will now be an early dismissal day for all staff.
• Jan. 25 and April 1, 2022, are currently scheduled as half days for students so teachers may complete grading for the end of the semester. All teachers will now have the option to work virtually after students are dismissed.
• March 4, April 13, and May 27, 2022, have been changed to half days for students, with April 13 and May 27, 2022, early dismissal for all staff.
In making this recommendation to the Board, Interim Superintendent Derek L. Simmons said all employee groups have been negatively impacted since the pandemic began, with a third school year resulting in a toll on physical and mental health. He and the Board discussed that this was a national issue faced by education professionals and most school systems were trying to make adjustments to address it. He added that during the past month, his team had been looking at ways to balance the needs of the staff with the needs of students and the community, and felt additional time was warranted.
Simmons said, “There are no calendar changes for students until March (three full days to three half days). This was intentional in order to give families time to plan, as we recognize the challenge this presents to parents.”
The Board also discussed the need to keep the well-being of staff at the forefront as it directly correlates to students’ education. Simmons said his team will continue efforts to work with staff to support the needs of all employees. He stated that they are ensuring proper avenues of communication are in place and operating as needed between and with all employee groups in order to provide support and address issues as they arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.