EASTON — Chesapeake Forum will present “Conversation: Setting Expectations for Our Youth” with Bob DeGour on Sept. 9.
In this discussion, participants will compare two motion pictures which portray how young Americans discover the path to personal success. In “Stand & Deliver,” high school students from the East Los Angeles barrio overcome low expectation biases to successfully pass the Advanced Placement Calculus Exam. Conversely, “The Ultimate Gift” protagonist is the grandson of a Texas oil billionaire who, through his inherited affluence, never learned the crucial life-lessons of hard work and meaningful interpersonal relationships. Using excerpts from the movies, DeGour will focus the discussion on the common denominators which allow young Americans to reach their full potential.
Choose between Zoom class or recorded, Thursday, Sept. 9. from 6:30 to 8 p.m., $10.
Since retiring, DeGour has become a fixture at Eastern Shore schools as not only a U.S. Naval Academy Blue & Gold Officer but also the founder and director of a summer STEM camp for elementary school children whose instructors are middle and high school students. His never-tiring efforts to give back find him in and out of the schools mentoring young people and assisting with BioMed and Geopolitics courses.
DeGour is a 1973 U.S. Naval Academy graduate and was the first midshipman to study concurrently in a civilian university post-graduate program.
To register for this class or to find the list of Chesapeake Forum fall classes visit the website at chesapeakeforum.org.
