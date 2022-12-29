EASTON — Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Family Network mark the return of the Talbot County Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Book Club (TEDI), prepared to discuss books that introduces new and returning members to diverse cultures and perspectives.
The first meeting will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, via Zoom. The first book that is encouraged to be read and discuss is “O Beautiful: A Novel” by Jung Yun. The author of the book will be giving a book talk at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Academy Art Museum.
The Book Club will take place at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of January, first Thursday of February, second Thursday of March, April, and May. The first and third meeting will be on Zoom, and the rest will be held at the Easton Library. To register, visit http://www.tcfl.org/bookclub.
“It's so heartening to see how interested people are in sharing their own experiences and in hearing from one another in connection with the monthly book titles,” said Nancy Andrew, Talbot Family Network executive director. “There seems to be a real desire to learn about other people's perspectives and lived experiences.”
In honor of completing their first year, the TEDI Book Club leaders, including Andrew, Talbot County Free Library Communications Manager Christina Acosta, and Mid Shore Scholars College Success Manager Allyson DeMaagd, decided to expand their horizons when choosing the materials for the spring season. They decided to add a film to their list, and hope to continue to tap into a more creative process in bringing equity, diversity and inclusion in different formats.
“We are very excited about how successful the book club has been for the past year. We hope that in our third season, we get returning and new members, fresh new input, and people continue to learn something new every day about the topic of equity, diversity, and inclusion,” said Acosta. “The public is vital to not only selecting the works, but directing the tenor and themes of the conversation.”
The list of dates and books includes “O Beautiful: A novel” by Jung Yun at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, via Zoom; “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett taking place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Easton Library Meeting Room; “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, via Zoom; “When We Were Sisters,” by Fatimah Asghar at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Easton Library Frederick Douglass Meeting Room; and “This is How It Always Is: A Novel” by Laurie Frankel at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Easton Library Meeting Room.
Community members are welcome to attend any of the sessions and will not be required to register for the whole series. By signing up one time, registrants will receive monthly reminders about upcoming titles, session logistics, and discussion questions.
For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call 410-822-1626.
