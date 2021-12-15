QUEENSTOWN — Lauren Monroe, author of The Maryland Shores women’s fiction series, will greet customers looking for last-minute gifts on Sunday, Dec. 19, at Book Warehouse at Queenstown Premium Outlets, all afternoon.
Monroe, who is working on Book Three in the series, has written two women’s fiction novels, set around Annapolis and Kent Island. After being sidelined by the pandemic last year, said she looks forward to greeting fans, especially those looking for holiday gifts. During past signings, she reports many men have gifted one or both novels to women in their lives.
Lauren Monroe is the pen name of Loriann Oberlin, a therapist, non-fiction author and Psychology Today contributor. She knows how entertaining, therapeutic and connecting novels are and has written two articles that extol the benefits at https://tinyurl.com/Oberlin-Psychology-Today.
During lockdown, she dubbed reading the one pandemic stress reducer to try. Recently, she wrote how the habit connects couples and how men actually have taken to reading books with romantic themes in order to become more empathic, better partners.
“According to researchers at the University of Sussex, reading even six minutes per day is enough to reduce stress levels by more than two thirds. It slowed down heart rate and eased tense muscles in those study subjects,” she wrote. “What’s more, other postgraduate research explored how readers had advanced social skills and more empathy because they tried to fill in the gaps on the page and understand what characters were up against.”
As a therapist, Oberlin says connection builds human relationships and contributes challenges. She stressed that she always tries to write real scenarios and authentic character traits.
“Reading provides a distraction from your own worries,” she said. “Dialogue, interpreting gestures, seeing how characters solve problems can lead to higher emotional intelligence, a key ingredient to true intimacy. Anecdotally and through studies, we’ve seen additional and positive health benefits, especially the past two years.”
It’s also fun to read about familiar scenery and local pastimes, she said. Amid Chesapeake boating and cheering the Ravens or Steelers, her characters face unexpected hardship, historic storms, a hurricane and drama. Plots in each novel intertwine with themes of loss, intricacies of workplace dating, and difficult people who stand in front of their goals, even their happy holidays. Some of the same characters appear throughout the series.
“Letting Go: The Maryland Shores (Book One)” takes place on the western shore during the anxious year after 9/11 when a young widow attempts to rebuild her life. “Second Chances: The Maryland Shores (Book Two)” features a Kent Island family. All’s well until it’s not.
On Dec. 19, she’ll chat about Book Three, though she said she won’t give away spoilers.
Readers can find her @laurenmonroenovels, laurenmonroenovels.com and Loriann Oberlin on Instagram.
