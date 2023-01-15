Wye Parish Books Café

Shoppers peruse a plethora of books during a previous Books Café.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

QUEENSTOWN — With a new extended format, the 2023 Wye Parish Books Café opens 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. and Saturday, Jan. 21, for its 29th year at St. Luke’s Chapel, Queenstown. The popular sale of heavily discounted books and delicious homemade food items will then re-open, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for the next four Fridays and Saturdays, concluding on Feb. 17 and 18.

