ANNAPOLIS — Bosom Buddies Charities’ Bosom Buddies Ball at the Annapolis Westin Hotel, originally planned for Feb. 26, is now scheduled for April 2. Due to concerns of increased cases of COVID-19, the Board of Directors decided to postpone the popular fundraiser.
The theme for this year’s ball is “Celebrating Hope and Light” and will honor Bosom Buddies Charities founder, the late Susan Ponchock. Ball Committee members include: Claudia Boldyga, Christina Cugle, Karen White, Jenny Griffin, Jennifer Didonato, Jodie Gray, Beth Wieczorek, Biana Arentz, Elizabeth Arentz, Heather Bacher, Jean Beery, Connie Blandford, Cindy Boteler, Andrea Brock, Larissa Costello, Janice Feeley, Kate Lytle, Dee Dee Murphy and Anne Ruch.
Major sponsors of the ball to date are Luminus/AAMC and RXNT. The Ball Committee welcomes other businesses and individuals to support the ball by becoming sponsors or donating an auction item.
The establishment of Bosom Buddies Charities was the fulfillment of Ponchock’s long-time dream. A breast cancer survivor, she founded Bosom Buddies Charities in 2006 to raise breast cancer awareness and provide diagnostic services to residents of the Eastern Shore. In the past 15 years, the organization has raised over $2 million in support of her mission. Ponchock died March 19, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.