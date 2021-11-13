Bosom Buddies Charities Board of Directors, from left: Jodie Gray, Jennifer DiDonato, Jenny Griffin (secretary), Claudia Boldyga (chair), Karen White (treasurer), Christina Cugle (vice chair) and Beth Wieczorek.
STEVENSVILLE — Bosom Buddies Charities, a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote breast cancer awareness, encourage early detection, support treatment and celebrate healing, recently elected its 2021-2022 officers and appointed new board members.
The Bosom Buddies Charities’ officers for 2021-2022 are Claudia Boldyga, chair; Christina Cugle, vice chair; Karen White, treasurer, and Jenny Griffin, secretary. Also appointed to the Board as Directors are Jennifer DiDonato, Jodie Gray, and Beth Wieczorek.
The establishment of Bosom Buddies Charities was the fulfillment of a long-time dream of Queen Anne’s County resident Susan Ponchock. After surviving an aggressive breast cancer diagnosis over 26 years ago, she founded Bosom Buddies Charities in 2006 to raise breast cancer awareness and provide diagnostic services to the residents of the Eastern Shore. In the last 15 years, the organization has raised over $2 million in support of her mission.
Ponchock passed away on March 19, 2021. She was enormously proud of what Bosom Buddies Charities has accomplished and grateful to all the people who helped her make it a powerful voice in advancing awareness and treatment. Building upon Ponchock’s legacy, Bosom Buddies Charities will continue to advance her mission to make a difference for this important cause.
BBC Chair Claudia Boldyga said, “I am honored to be working once again this year with this incredible group of talented women. This charity has always meant so much to all of us throughout the years. We will never forget our shining star Susan Ponchock and will continue to work hard to advance her amazing legacy.”
The theme for 2022 Bosom Buddies Ball is “Celebrating Hope & Light” and will honor BBC’s founder Susan Ponchock. The Ball, BBC’s largest fundraiser, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at The Westin Annapolis Hotel. The Ball Committee is looking for sponsors and donation of auction items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.