Bountiful hosts holiday kickoff to benefit Talbot Hospice

EASTON — Bountiful Home, located at 803 Goldsborough Street in Easton, has scheduled its annual holiday kickoff weekend for Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6. Bountiful will be donating 20% of all sales during these days to benefit Talbot Hospice. Bountiful’s holiday kickoff represents the beginning of the store’s holiday decorating and shopping season, with elaborate, festive displays and a wide range of gift selections for people of all ages.
“We love the holidays at Bountiful, and we encourage people to stop by to get in the holiday spirit. Our team does an incredible job turning the store into a Christmas wonderland,” said Jamie Merida, owner of Bountiful Home.
Merida also said the holiday kickoff weekend is important to him and Bountiful’s staff because it gives them the opportunity to support Talbot Hospice. “People often feel loss more deeply around the holidays, so it’s an important time to recognize the vital work Talbot Hospice does for our community and the peace they give to families.”
“We are grateful for Bountiful’s support and for their efforts to draw attention to our mission,” said Mia Cranford, development director for Talbot Hospice. “The holiday kickoff weekend at Bountiful is a fun way to get an early start on your decorating and shopping while also supporting Hospice.”
