Bountiful hosts holiday kickoff to benefit Talbot Hospice

Bountiful Home will host its annual holiday kickoff weekend Nov. 4-6. Bountiful will be donating 20% of all sales during these days to benefit Talbot Hospice.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Bountiful Home, located at 803 Goldsborough Street in Easton, has scheduled its annual holiday kickoff weekend for Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6. Bountiful will be donating 20% of all sales during these days to benefit Talbot Hospice. Bountiful’s holiday kickoff represents the beginning of the store’s holiday decorating and shopping season, with elaborate, festive displays and a wide range of gift selections for people of all ages.

