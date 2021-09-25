SALISBURY — On Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m., two powerhouse vocalists bring their talents and range to the Revival venue in downtown Salisbury.
Internationally acclaimed countertenor, Terry Barber, is known for his extraordinary range both vocally and stylistically. Past member of the multiple Grammy-winning group, Chanticleer, Terry Barber has been a soloist for the best venues around the world including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall and Moscow’s Svetlanov Hall. He has been a soloist on recordings for every major record label alongside a variety of artists such as Madonna, Chaka Khan and Cyndi Lauper
Grace Field is a Broadway performer who was recently seen performing on NBC’s “Today Show” with Hugh Jackman, is a proud member of Tony Award-Winning Broadway Inspirational Voices and has performed across the globe. Recently, she performed on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre in “Disney on Broadway” streamed on ABC.
The concert will feature some of Grace’s and Terry’s best performances of your favorite songs including You’ll Be Back (Hamilton), “Music of the Night” (Phantom), “Bring Him Home” (Les Miserables),”Think of me” (Phantom), The Prayer, Can’t Take My Eyes off of you, Nessun Dorma and more.
Tickets are available online at revivalshows.com or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101. Revival is located on the 3rd floor of the City Center building in downtown historic Salisbury (213 W. Main St.).
