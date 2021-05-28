STEVENSVILLE — Troops from across Queen Anne’s County were invited, and at least two troops of Anne Arundel County joined in the fun of the first-ever Camporee held on the large field behind the Kent Island American Legion, Post 278. Sponsored by the Kent Island Elks, Lodge 2576, in Stevensville, the BSA Troop 496 hosted the event over the weekend of May 21.
The troops arrived Friday evening, putting up their tents and organizing space of outdoor cooking for the weekend. The troops that participated included Troop 496 (the host troop) of Stevensville, Troop 278 from Stevensville, Venture Unit 278 of Stevensville, Troop 192 of Millersville, and Troop 441 of Pasadena.
Saturday morning, the outdoor cooking contest began with each Scouting unit participating in the “Pancake Toss”.
Later, the troops tried their hands at a “Pioneering” project, each troop assigned to take wooden poles and rope, and lash the poles into a usable camp utility tool. Basic knowledge of Scout knots was a requirement to complete this project successfully.
Each troop entered the outdoor cooking contest, cooking a meal over an open fire. A judge from each troop was selected to taste each meal presented. One troop cooked spaghetti with meat balls, adding chunks of fresh tomatoes to the sauce and grilled garlic sliced bread. Another fixed chicken quesadillas, served with whole kernel corn. Yet another cooked mac and cheese with fried bacon chips mixed in, and whole kernel corn. Another entry included grilled chicken chunks with pan fried green, orange and red bell peppers.
The winning entrée was roasted chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese, mild spices, and a strip of thick slice bacon served on a cedar wood plank. This main course was prepared by Eagle Scout member of Venture Unit 278, Ryan Conway.
Troop 496 Scoutmaster Will Koch, former professional restaurant chef, grilled steak with teriyaki sauce added, and grilled asparagus over an open bed of wood coals. Koch cooked this for the adult Scout leaders who spent the weekend at the Camporee, and did not enter it in the competition.
Following dinner, the Scouts presented camp skits for entertainment, which was followed by a good campfire. All of the campfires were held in the stone campfire rings that were built behind the American Legion as Eagle Scout Projects several years ago. Each fire-ring was dedicated to veterans at the Legion.
Scoutmaster Koch said, “We were pleased with our first camporee this weekend. The key ingredient was that all the Scouts had fun! From what I saw, I believe that happened.”
After breakfast Sunday, the Camporee ended at approximately 9 a.m.
Troop 496 just recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary as a BSA Scouting All-Girls troop. Troop 192 from Millersville is also an All-Girls troop.
