Build Your Own Sea Chest

In an upcoming workshop at CBMM’s Shipyard to be held Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5, participants will have the opportunity to hone their woodworking skills while constructing their own 19th century sea chest.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ST. MICHAELS — Grigg Mullen is a noted timber framer who stays busy with a variety of projects, both big and small, on-going out of his home in Lexington, Virginia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.