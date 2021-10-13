PRESTON — October is scaring up a variety of events for Preston Historical Society. On Monday, Oct. 18, the society will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. with guest speaker DeeDee Wood giving a lecture on haunted antiques, both famous and infamous antiques with reputations for being haunted. The membership meeting will take place at the Preston Historical Society Museum, 167 Main St., in Preston. The public is welcome.
Preston Historical Society will host its annual cash bingo on Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Preston Volunteer Fire Department, 3860 Choptank Road in Preston. The doors will open at noon; bingo will begin at 2 p.m. Admission is $30, and spots can be reserved by calling 410-924-9080. A special 21st game with a $1,000, one winner prize will be played at the end of the bingo. Games sheets for the 21st game cost $10.
In addition to the bingo, guests can take chances on tag boards with designer purse prizes, more than 40 Tricky Tray items, and a 50/50 raffle. Refreshments will be sold, including chicken salad from Shore Country Store in Harmony, and a baked goods sale table will offer sweet treats.
The front porch of Preston Historical Society will turn haunted on Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., welcoming trick-or-treaters. This is the third year the society has hosted its Haunted Porch, decorating the front porch of the Noble House, which dates to 1833 and serves as home to Preston Historical Society, in an old-fashioned, not-too-scary, manner to celebrate the holiday. In addition to the Haunted Porch, spooky shenanigans will be going on inside the house for those brave enough to peek in the windows of the Noble House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.