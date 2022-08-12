WYE MILLS — In observance of Mental Health Awareness Week, Crossroads Community and Corsica River Mental Health Services will host True Colors: Mental Health Awareness Art Show, Oct. 3-6, at the Todd Performing Arts Center on the campus of Chesapeake College.
A reception for the artists will be held Friday, Oct. 7, which is Mental Health Awareness Day.
Artists of all ages are invited to submit work such as paintings, drawings, photography, sculptures, mosaics and poems. Prizes will be awarded to artists voted Best in Show.
Crossroads Community is a nonprofit that provides behavioral health rehabilitation services to residents of the five counties in the Mid-Shore.
The organization offers many recovery activities and programs, including therapeutically expressive art.
“At least once a year we like to display our clients’ artwork to raise awareness and to show how therapeutic art can be,” Executive Director Holly Ireland said in a news release.
This year things are being done a little differently; everyone in the community is invited to submit artwork “because mental health affects us all,” Ireland said.
The Crossroads’ Outreach Committee picked “True Colors” as this year’s theme.
Co-chair Groff said in the news release, “We are looking for artwork that depicts self-awareness and self-acceptance, both of which are essential for mental well-being.”
To support clients’ exploration of their artistic abilities and create pieces for the show, artists are invited to donate their time and talents by leading workshops at Crossroads’ locations in Centreville, Chestertown and Cambridge.
For more information about Crossroads Community’s behavioral health recovery services, visit www.ccinconline.com or call 410-758-3050.
If you want more information about the clinical services offered at Corsica River Mental Health Services, visit www.crmhsinc.com or call 410-758-2211.
