Chesapeake Forum

U.S. SENATOR GEORGE RADCLIFFE

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — George Lovic Pierce Radcliffe (1877-1974) was a two-term U.S. Senator from the Eastern Shore whose life and civic engagement spanned nearly a century of American history from post-Civil War to Watergate. Join Chesapeake Forum on March 1 for “The Extraordinary Life and Times of Senator George Radcliffe” and learn about one of Dorchester County’s most illustrious citizens from someone who knew him well — his grandson, George Radcliffe Jr.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.