Cambridge Lions Club President Glenn Bramble and member Deb Yost with Leader Dog Annie present a donation to Leader Dogs for the Blind to Timothy Cuneio and his wife Cheryl. Cuneio is a Leader Dog ambassador along with his dog Glacier. The occasion was the annual Lions Leader Dog Dinner.
SALISBURY — Timothy Cuneio was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa when he was 12 years old. Throughout his life he continued to be proactive and never let his visual impairment define him or hold him back.
In 2018, Cuneio found Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester, Michigan, and completed the Orientation and Mobility Training and Guide Dog Training programs. He is now a Leader Dog ambassador and shares his story with people across the country such as on March 25 at the annual Lions Leader Dog Dinner held in Salisbury and sponsored this year by the Salisbury Lions Club.
Cuneio resides in Winder, Georgia, with his wife, Cheryl, and Leader Dog Glacier. He worked for many years for an optical company, making glasses and helping others see better while his vision continued to deteriorate.
While he serves as a Leader Dog ambassador, Cuneio is a moderator of “Taking the Lead,” a Leader Dogs podcast with the goal of bringing awareness to issues within the blindness community, as well as the free services Leader Dogs provides to those who are blind or visually impaired.
Other moderators are Christina Hepner, digital marketing manager at Leader Dogs, and Leslie Hoskins, a certified orientation and mobility specialist and the outreach services and community engagement manager at Leader Dogs.
Members of Lions Clubs International founded Leader Dogs for the Blind in 1939 and Lions have been dedicated ambassadors and supporters of the mission since then. Over 4,900 Lions Clubs both nationally and internationally contribute financially to Leader Dog.
Lions identify people in their community who could benefit from Leader Dog services, offer assistance to clients and widely communicate information about programs throughout their hometowns and districts.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization, and a global leader in serving people who are blind or visually impaired.
The Guide Dog program is available for people who are legally blind, at least 16 years old, able to care for a dog, and efficient with orientation and mobility skills.
The program is offered in a variety of formats including on-campus training, in-home delivery, flex training, urban training, warm weather training, and training specifically for individuals who are deaf-blind. Dedicated donor support makes these initiatives possible and allows Leader Dogs to provide their programs at no cost to its clients. For more information, go to www.leaderdog.org or contact the Cambridge Lions Club on its Facebook page.
