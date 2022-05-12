Gene Williams, secretary of the Cambridge Lions Club, presents Dave Studley, Governor of District 22-B, with a $500 donation for Leader Dogs for the Blind. With them are Deb Yost, far left, a member of the Cambridge club with her dog, Annie, and Karen Leonetti with her dog Shanti.
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Lions Club again gave its support to Leader Dogs for the Blind at the annual Leader Dog dinner hosted by the Hebron Lions Club in March. Club Secretary Eugene Williams presented Governor of Lions District 22-B Dave Studley with a $500 donation to the program, headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.
Guest speaker for the dinner was Karen Leonetti, along with her husband, Danny, and Leader Dog Shanti.
Leader Dogs was founded in 1939 by three members of the Uptown Lions Club of Detroit when a fellow Lion who had lost his sight wanted a guide dog. A small farm in Rochester Hills was purchased and has grown into a 14-acre campus used today.
The mission of Leader Dogs is to empower people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel.
Programs were expanded in 1992 with a dedicated program to train people who are Deaf-Blind and instructed using American Sign Language with a guide dog. This was followed in 2002 by providing orientation and mobility (cane travel) training, in 2005 by offering free GPS units and training, and in 2007 by introducing the Summer Experience Camp for teenagers.
All services are provided free of charge to clients, including travel in the U.S. and Canada, room and board, equipment, and training. This means no one is excluded from living their most fulfilling life due to lack of funds.
Over 4,900 Lions Clubs both nationally and internationally contribute financially to Leader Dogs. Lions identify people in their community who could benefit from the services of Leader Dogs, offer assistance to clients, and communicate information about the programs throughout their hometowns and districts. Leader Dogs is 100 percent philanthropically funded by individual donors, Lions clubs, corporate partners, and foundations.
Lion Deb Yost, a member of the local Lions Club, has owned two Leader Dogs, Katey, a black Lab, who died after 10 years of service, and her current Leader Dog, Annie, a blonde Lab.
