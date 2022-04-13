DENTON — Thousands of people are expected to turn out for Cannafest 2022 from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, in downtown Denton. Billed as Maryland’s biggest cannabis festival, the event is a first for Caroline County. Admission is free.
The festival is planned as an advocacy and awareness event for all things cannabis, said Robyn Ritter, founder and chief financial officer of Purple Peake CBD, which is the presenting sponsor of the festival.
Ritter worked in partnership with Sean Parker of Kent Liberty Tattoo and Terae Warner of Not A Phase Clothing in organizing the event, which grew rapidly. She said her son R.J. is serving as executive director of the festival.
Purple Peake is a family business and active in the community. They’ve been wanting to hold some sort of 420 event since they opened, and this festival sort of grew out of that, Ritter said.
More than 90 vendors will be featured, including several medical marijuana dispensaries, which will provide information about their services, cannabis-related vendors, nonprofits and more than 20 food trucks.
Alternative Therapy, out of Easton, will be doing certifications for medical marijuana for anyone who already has their MMIC card, Ritter said.
Veterans Initiative 2022 will be there conducting free medical cannabis evaluations for veterans interested in obtaining their medical cannabis card. One of their members is graduating from Johns Hopkins with the first ever degree in medical cannabis and pharmacology, Ritter said.
Among other vendors are Bikers Against Child Abuse, ABATE, Maryland Normal, The Paperwork Pros.
Cannafest is planned as family friendly and features activities for all ages. There will be live music, radio broadcasts by The Voice from Ocean City and WRNR of Grasonville, tattoo sessions, raffles, giveaways, moon bounces, games, face painting and a photo booth. Leashed pets are welcome in the outdoor venues.
Visitors can stop in at the Cannafest Info Tent (Booth 1) at the main festival entrance near the Market Street Pub for a festival map, vendor information, general questions and basic cannabis facts.
There will be three bands on the main stage at Third and Market streets along with a comedy show: Wyes Guys, 12:30 to 2 p.m.; Secondhand Reggae, 2:15 to 4 p.m.; Comedy Showcase, 4:15 to 5:15 p.m; and Get in the Van, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Market Street Showcase near the Pub will feature several street performances, including, “all the way from Nashville,” Ainsley Costello from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Among the food and treat choices visitors will find such popular local vendors such as Fluffed Up, Carrie Sue’s CupCakery, The Red Shef, Pizza Empire, Preston Coffee Company and Earth Tones Cafe, which will offer a beer garden.
When the festival comes to an end, an after party is planned at Market Street Pub.
For more information, visit www.cannafestdmv.com.
