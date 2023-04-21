A Talbot Icon
Captains Judy and Tom Bixler chronicle 22 years at helm of the Oxford Bellevue Ferry
2001 — Judy and Tom Bixler ready to sign paperwork to buy the ferry set for 9/11 but delayed by historic terrorist attack on U.S. soil
2002 — Season opens with the Bixlers at the helm. Later in year they purchase a historic smokehouse and move to Oxford Landing to serve as equipment storage shed
2003 — Bellevue Dock and Marina rebuilt and dedicated. Late 2003 — Bellevue Landing damaged by Hurricane Isabel but rebuilt and reopened again
2004 — Mini Copper Event: How many minis can fit on our 9-car ferry? 18!
2005 — Movie “Swimmers” filmed on ferry
2005-2006 — Oxford Ferry Landing rebuilt
2006 — Full Moon Cruise raises funds for historic John Wesley Church Restoration Project
2006, 2008, 2010 — Captain Judy Bixler recognized — Top 100 Minority Business Enterprise Awards in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC
2007 — Great Ferry Boat Race – Oxford Bellevue Ferry vs. Paddlewheel boats from Suicide Bridge Restaurant. Event raises over $40,000 for charity
2007, 2009, 2011 — Captain Judy Bixler recognized as one of the Top 100 Woman in Maryland and awarded Circle of Excellence status in 2011 with three wins
2008 — Ferry celebrates 325 years with U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin raising a special 325th flag
2012 — Oxford Bellevue Ferry featured on cover of national magazine “American Profiles”
2013 — Winner of Oxford Museum’s Douglas Hanks Jr. Preservation Award
2014 — Oxford Bellevue escorts tall ship El Galeon into the Port of Oxford.
2018 — Judy and Tom Bixler receive Talbot County’s Community Impact Award
2019 — Judy Bixler elected chairperson of Maryland’s Tourism Development Board Oxford Museum feature exhibit on Oxford Bellevue Ferry
2020 — U.S. Senate recognizes Oxford Bellevue Ferry as Small Business of the Week. Judy Bixler recognized as Influential Leader in the Year of the Woman
