Enjoy these upcoming events and activities in Caroline County!
Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
July 7 through July 11.
The Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company’s Carnival features fun for the whole family, including rides, games, food vendors and more! Don’t miss the fireworks on July 9 at dusk! Carnival pre-sale ride tickets are available for $15 at the Greensboro Town Hall or online. Ride tickets may also be purchased at the carnival for $25, 13781 Greensboro Road, Greensboro
Friday Night Cruise-In
Friday, July 9, 6 p.m.
Step back in time with a Friday Night Cruise-In! Spend an evening strolling the streets of downtown Denton and enjoying the classic cars, trucks and motorcycles parked along Market Street. Have a car you would like to display? Contact Dean Danielson at 410-829-6493.
Market Street, Denton
Applique Memory Pillow Class
Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Join the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore to create a heart applique memory pillow. You will learn the method of back basting hand applique to create a lovely memory that will become a treasured keepsake! Register online. FACES, 7 N. 4th Street, Denton
What’s the Buzz Weekend at Tuckahoe
Saturday, July 10 & Sunday, July 11
Observe and learn about insects as part of What’s the Buzz Weekend. A variety of activities will be held, including hikes, crafts, movie night featuring A Bug’s Life and a Dragonfly Kayak Trip at Tuckahoe State Park! Check the Friends of Martinak and Tuckahoe State Park Facebook page for more information, or call 410-820-1668.
2nd Saturday at the Artsway
Saturday, July 10, 1 p.m.
Second Saturdays at the Artsway features free artist demonstrations and art activities. This month, CCCA invites you to come enjoy the dog days of summer at the Foundry! Bring your friendly dog on a leash to paint an abstract painting. The dogs will be creating the art facilitated by Foundry artist Sara Grantham! Register online. The Foundry, 401 Market Street, Denton
Yarning at the Arboretum
Wednesday, July 14, 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Bring your yarn projects to Adkins Arboretum for an afternoon of camaraderie and encouragement. Beginners are welcome: experienced knitters and crocheters will be on hand to help you learn the ropes. This event is free, but advanced registration is appreciated. Register online. Adkins Arboretum, 12610 Eveland Road, Ridgely
