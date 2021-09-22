DENTON — Founded by the late Jerry and Roberta Fletcher in March 1951, the Caroline County Bird Club was the first established chapter of the Maryland Ornithological Society on the Eastern Shore. Now, the club is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
The Maryland Ornithological Society is a nonprofit, statewide organization of people who are interested in birds and nature to promote the study and enjoyment of birds. The Society also maintains a system of sanctuaries to encourage the conservation of birds and bird habitat and to help record and publish observations of bird life. The Myrtle Simons Pelot Sanctuary on Drapers Mill Road outside of Greensboro is one of these sanctuaries.
The Caroline County Bird Club holds meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday evening of the month at the Caroline County Public Library in Denton September to November, and January to May featuring special speakers. Additionally, the club offers bird walks throughout the year and an annual Big Sit! birding event in October. While people can join MOS or just the Caroline County Chapter, all Caroline County Bird Club events are free and open to the public.
Citizen science is a big part of what the Caroline County Bird Club members are involved in. They participate in a Fall Bird Count, a Christmas Bird Count and a May Bird Count each year in Caroline County. Members are currently participating in the MD & DC Breeding Bird Atlas 3 project and Audubon’s Climate Watch survey. They are looking for additional people to help with the counts and with the Breeding Bird Atlas work, including youth. If interested, please contact caroline@mdbirds.org.
UPCOMING ACTIVITIES
Sunday, Sept 26: Field Trip. Bird Banding observation in Chestertown. Jim Gruber and Maren Gimpel, banders. 8 a.m. Great for kids. Adults welcome too. To register and for directions, contact Danny Poet at 410-827-8651 or birder231@hotmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 2: Basic Bird Walk at Camp Mardella, 301 Deep Shore Road, Denton (just before you get to Martinak State Park). Leaders: Robin Lahnemann and Debby Bennett. Park and meet by the pavilion at 8 a.m. The pavilion is on the left as you are going down the lane before you get to the main campus area.
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Sue Simmons, executive director of Caroline County Recreation and Parks will give a presentation on the new North County Regional Park. 7:30 p.m., Caroline County Public Library, 100 Market St., Denton.
Sunday, Oct 10:. Caroline’s Big Sit. Adkins Arboretum’s Wetlands Overlook near the Visitors Center. Will run from 7:30 a.m. to early evening for some owling. Dress comfortably, bring your binoculars, a chair to sit on, food and drink.
Wednesday, Nov 3: Maren Gimpel, field ecologist and outreach coordinator, Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory, Center for Environment and Society, Washington College, will present “Birds and Glass — researching the ramifications of window strikes in rehabilitated birds,” 7:30 p.m., Caroline County Public Library, 100 Market St., Denton.
Saturday, Nov 6: . Bird Walk. North County Regional Park. Meet at parking area near woods at 8 a.m. Leaders: Debby Bennett and friends.
