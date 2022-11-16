Sam Pugh offers his singer songwriter vibes to the open house at The Foundry. Some came in and sat in his part of the gallery to hear him sing. Between the plentiful food and vibrant art, there was a lot to enjoy.
Sara Jesse, director, and Mehves Lelic, curator, both came all the way from Easton’s Academy Art Museum to experience all the positive energy that is happening at Caroline County Council of Arts. Here they chat with Sue Simmons.
Sam Pugh offers his singer songwriter vibes to the open house at The Foundry. Some came in and sat in his part of the gallery to hear him sing. Between the plentiful food and vibrant art, there was a lot to enjoy.
PHOTOS By TOM MCCALL
Sue Simmons, Gina Tiernan and Debby Bennett bring some strong networking to the open house.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Caroline County Chamber of Commerce has a new Program Director. Her name is Megan Parker, and she brings a positive attitude to her new position.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Sara Jesse, director, and Mehves Lelic, curator, both came all the way from Easton’s Academy Art Museum to experience all the positive energy that is happening at Caroline County Council of Arts. Here they chat with Sue Simmons.
DENTON — The Caroline County Council of Arts open house was filled creativity, arts and crafts, robust conversation and live music by Sam Pugh. If attracting people to their mission was the goal, they scored with this soiree. On Oct. 13 you could even buy a handmade gift to take home. This was a great moment to connect with community and look at some terrific art. The event was hosted by the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce at the Foundry on 401 Market Street.
Besides eating and looking at art, it was also a chance to meet Megan Parker, the Chamber of Commerce’s new program coordinator, and an opportunity to meet Rose Jeon, the Foundry’s new artist in residence.
Artist in residence Rose Jeon has created remarkable drawings with some paint on paper. Maryland State Arts Council and CCCA fund this three month post. Jeon, who identifies as they/them, focuses on the shiny and metallic surfaces of objects. One of their specular drawings was a perfect study of medieval armor. They also do heroic portraits of people. They have a full studio set up upstairs at the Foundry and welcomes people to come have a look.
Their former science teacher knew Jeon had talent.
“It all started with a doodle on her homework. I always knew she was talented, but this is beyond anything she has done before,” said Ria Cunfer.
Jeon talks about their learning curve and process.
“I just learned to do little doodles and I built up from that. Being artist in residence means being true to yourself and just drawing what you love. I grew up with blacksmiths in my family so this is not new to me. I always say I don’t have time to worry about myself, but I have time to worry about my artwork. I want to incorporate things I have learned as a self taught artist,” she said.
The CCCA has countywide plans.
“We are excited to ramp up our public art initiative. We are going around and engaging with different town in Caroline County to educate them about public art process kind of like the mural and other projects we have done in downtown Denton, we want to do county wide. We want to hit Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Greensboro. Whoever is interested, we are planning info sessions to go around,” Nicholas Tindall, executive director of CCCA.
He also laid out the ingredients of a successful public art project. The right site and buy in from the community are two things that can really make the art synergy come alive. He is excited to receive applications for the next artists in residence.
Megan Parker, program coordinator, said, “I have only been here a month, but I am really enjoying the arts classes — and trying to spread art throughout the county. Vincent Van Gough is my favorite of all time. I get ideas from communicating with everybody outside, artists to brainstorm with all the time. We have like minds. I do the monthly newsletter. And weekly email blasts, and daily Instagram and Facebook posts.”
For Facebook, look up Caroline County Council of the Arts. Parker is also passionate about mental health and is looking to do some arts and some behavioral health combined projects. She wants to reach out to facilities and their clients to create a show. Parker commutes from Chestertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.