DENTON — The Caroline County Council of Arts open house was filled creativity, arts and crafts, robust conversation and live music by Sam Pugh. If attracting people to their mission was the goal, they scored with this soiree. On Oct. 13 you could even buy a handmade gift to take home. This was a great moment to connect with community and look at some terrific art. The event was hosted by the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce at the Foundry on 401 Market Street.

