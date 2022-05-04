DENTON — The inaugural Caroline County Memory Walk will take place from 9 a.m. to noon May 21 at Farming 4 Hunger, located at 10141 River Landing Road in Denton. The purpose of the event is to help those who have lost a loved one to overdose find support, connection and healing.
The Memory Walk will feature photos of Caroline County residents who have died from overdose. Attendees will participate in a serene walk that provides an opportunity to remember and reflect on their lives. At the conclusion of the walk, photos will be placed on a Wall of Remembrance. The event will also feature a guest speaker, sunflower seed planting, light refreshments, and various organizations offering support for substance use prevention and recovery, as well as grief management.
Amy Cawley, lead organizer of the event, said, “There are so many families in our community who have been affected by opioids and lost someone to overdose. It could happen to any family. The important thing to know is that you’re not alone, and support is available. This walk is an opportunity to remember those who have been lost and to find connection and hope.”
The event is open to all, including individuals who have not been directly impacted by the loss of a loved one to overdose.
“Attending the event is a great way to show support for your Caroline County neighbors who are grieving,” Cawley said.
Anyone interested in contributing a photo for the Memory Walk may send a digital copy to jessicam.tuel@maryland.gov. Print versions should be on 8.5” x 11” paper and may be mailed to Caroline County Health Department, Attn: Jessica Tuel, 403 S 7th St., Denton, MD 21629.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.