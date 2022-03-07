Market Street in Denton was filled people celebrating the first Caroline County Pride Festival in 2021. Around 200 people came to downtown for the event. There were vendors lined up along the street, and local businesses opened their doors to the crowd.
An a cappella group bangs out a crisp version of Rent’s “Seasons of Love” at the first Caroline County Pride Festival.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Visitors at the library booth could pick up a Caroline Pride pin or make their own bracelets. They could also chat with a talking squirrel during the first Caroline County Pride Festival.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
DENTON — Caroline County will celebrate its second annual Pride Festival at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, with live music, performances, vendors, community resources, food, speakers and games for the enjoyment of families.
The purpose of this event is to celebrate diversity in an environment of inclusion, respect and family entertainment. This event raises awareness and educates the community on diversity, inclusion, equity and respect toward all residents of the county, especially the LGBTQ community.
“A community where there are no labels, where each person respects their neighbor regardless of their sexual preference, will be a strong, united and thriving community,” said Angel Perez, Festival chair.
This year the festival will be dedicated to Nicole Fisher of Caroline County Public Schools for her dedication to the LGBTQIA students in Caroline County and her efforts through the Equity Committee. In addition, Caroline County Pride launched its website last February with more than 900 visits in 30 days.
This website will not only serve to promote the festival but also to connect the community with LGBTQIA community resources, community events, educational information and more.
The Caroline County Pride Festival will also run the Preston Pop-up Market for the 2022 season, thereby serving the community and supporting local businesses.
The festival will celebrate the beginning of summer in a luau atmosphere featuring more than 60 vendors and community resources, four main stage performances, including The G Method Band, Ellie Rose, Tina Holt and Sammati Dance and a fashion show, and other presentations around the festival.
“Having an event in our county where not only diversity is celebrated but at the same time educating about inclusion, respect and equity for those who are classified as not being normal is an opportunity to show the rest of the world that Caroline County is one where there is no discrimination and everyone is welcome,” Perez said.
