DENTON — The Caroline County Farm Bureau held a scholarship awards presentation for winners and their families at the 4-H Park on Aug. 13.
Scholarships have traditionally been awarded during the annual farm bureau picnic, but the picnic was suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has not resumed, according to scholarship chairman John Saathoff. This year, the farm bureau awarded four $1,000 scholarships. Winners’ parents must be farm bureau members, and each student can only receive the scholarship once.
The 2022 scholarships were awarded to Camryn Dennis, Sydney Hudson, Caroline Saathoff and Jillian Stutzman, Saathoff said.
“The Caroline Farm Bureau is proud to continue to support continuing education for some good students from farm bureau families,” Saathoff said.
Camryn is a 2022 Colonel Richardson High School graduate. She is the daughter of Aaron Dennis and Alexa Jester of Preston. She is attending Salisbury University as a freshman this fall, majoring in biology.
Sydney is a 2022 North Caroline High School graduate. She is the daughter of Mark and Jennifer Hudson of Ridgely. She plans to study agri-business at Chesapeake College, where she will be a freshman this fall.
Caroline is a 2020 North Caroline High School graduate. She is the daughter of Danny and Beverly Saathoff of Denton. She will be a junior this fall at North Carolina State University, where she is majoring in animal science.
Jillian is 2022 graduate of Penn Foster Academy. She is the daughter of Jason and Miranda Stutzman of Greensboro. She will be a freshman at Delaware Technical Community College this fall, majoring in elementary education.
A new scholarship was awarded this year by Elaine Moreland of Preston in honor of her late husband, Harry F. Moreland III, a well-known farmer active with the farm bureau.
Harry farmed wheat, corn, soybeans and barley on more than 700 acres in Caroline County. He became a Caroline Farm Bureau member in 1995, and was elected as president the next year.
Harry served as Caroline Farm Bureau president for 10 years — four years in a row one time and six another, Elaine said.
Harry was elected Maryland Farm Bureau vice president in 1998, and later elected as first vice president — serving five years for each position. He also served as district director, chairman of the political action committee and as a member on various committees.
Farm bureau members said Harry was instrumental in writing and testifying to get the Caroline County Right to Farm Bill approved, and he mentored young farm bureau members.
“His passion was agriculture — farming and education,” Elaine said.
When Harry died unexpectedly early Christmas morning, 2020, she said, “I thought, flowers will just die, so I set up a scholarship fund.”
Their friends and family members were very generous, Elaine said. Donations came from people all over the state — even some from out of state.
“It came from all over. We were amazed at the response,” she said. Donations totaled enough to award a $500 scholarship annually for almost eight years.
If no more donations are forthcoming, Elaine said she would make up the difference to complete the eighth year, but Saathoff said he’d like to see the scholarship become a perpetual one.
As with the regular farm bureau scholarships, applicants for the Harry F. Moreland III Scholarship must have parents who are farm bureau members and a student can only win once. For the Moreland Scholarship, the student must be studying some field related to agriculture.
Elaine presented the inaugural Harry F. Moreland III Scholarship to Caroline Saathoff.
She said, “I can’t think of a better choice,” noting that both sides of Caroline’s family are “farming people.”
She also noted that Caroline was very involved in agriculture and 4-H growing up and completed an internship on a hog farm in North Carolina this summer.
Anyone interested in contributing to either scholarship fund can send a check to the Caroline County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund, 915 Sunday Drive, Denton, MD 21629.
For more information on the Caroline County Farm Bureau, visit www.mdfarmbureau.com/caroline or find the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolinecountyfarmbureau.
