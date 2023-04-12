RIDGELY — The Caroline County Garden Club will hold two events in April, and the public is invited to participate in both events.
On Friday, April 14, the club is holding its monthly membership meeting at 10 a.m. at Ridgely United Methodist Church, 107 Central Avenue. There will be a business meeting followed by a member-led demonstration on flower pressing. New members are always welcome. For more information on the meeting or joining the club, call 410-253-9540.
On Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, the club will be hosting a clean-up event near Choptank, part of Project Clean Stream, an effort organized by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and coordinated with ShoreRivers.
The clean-up event will take place at 10 a.m., at the intersection of Blades Road and Hunting Creek Road, Preston, just a short distance from the Choptank Marina.
Members of the public are invited to help with the project; registration is encouraged so that enough supplies are available. Please call 410-310-5454 to indicate your desire to participate.
Note that any minors participating must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the event.
For more information on this or any other Caroline County Garden Club event, visit the Facebook page “Caroline County Garden Club-Maryland.”
