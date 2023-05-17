DENTON — Kittens were crawling up the walls as the Rescues Rock Caroline County Humane Society event was held in the Denton Plaza. Humane Society Executive Director Kathy Knierim was there literally herding cats.
Aaron Matz, host of the event and a sales representative for Verizon, said, “The campaign today is called Rescues Rock. The Cellular Connection is a retailer for Verizon. TCC is constantly giving back to the community. This quarter we are giving back to the rescues. We have applied for two grants for the Humane Society. We are just waiting to hear back and see who ends up winning.”
The need for this event was spelled out clearly. The Caroline County Humane Society has 46 dogs, 108 cats, two rabbits and a guinea pig looking for adoption.
“There are animals in our community that are in desperate need of human intervention. To be able to help that go on, that sings to my soul. You can’t beat it, the trust, the unconditional love,” Knierim said.
The bottom line is that the shelter is swamped with adoptable and well suited animals. Their foster network is maxed our. And it becomes an awful choice of euthanasia or have inhumane numbers of animals in cages. Knierim showed a number of before and after photos of dirty animals with fur rot who become whole and healthy with a little tender loving care. And at the end of the cycle, they find their forever homes.
“In-house physically, we have 20 places for dogs. We have foster homes that we could not continue on without. We would potentially have to look at euthanasia without the fosters because we don’t have anywhere to put them. Our foster network is expensive. Cats? We can to do 60 to 75 in house,” said Knierim.
It is a fun game trying to figure what breeds the dogs are.
“Families adopt them and do DNA kits on them to see what mixes they are. They come back, and we are like, ‘I didn’t see that in that one.’ A lot of what I do is speaking to people. Educating people out and about. Letting them know what we do. What we have. What we offer. It is not just about bringing animals in and finding them homes. It is also about helping the community,” said Knierim.
COVID-19 had a huge effect on homeowners and their pets.
“One of the biggest things we saw after the pandemic was people couldn’t afford to keep their house. So we have a public pet pantry. It is income-based, you have to sign a contract that says you won’t have any more animals while you are using the pantry, but it allows families to come in and get food for their pets. This allows the pets to stay at home — so keeping families intact and pets at home,” said Knierim.
Another issue is packs of wild dogs.
“The wild dogs that have been running around Federalsburg and Marydel —those dogs are more scared of us than anything. If you see it, it is going to run away. We are not Animal Control, but we see them every day and talk about what the options are. Like, ‘Would training work for this one,’” said Knierim.
When you pay $10 to adopt a cat from the Humane Society, you are getting $450 in value between the shots, the spaying and the micro chipping.
A family came in with a little girl who was fascinated by the kittens. She chased them all over the cell phone store. Some of the kittens were only four weeks old and had tiny, perfect voices.
