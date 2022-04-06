DENTON — The Caroline County Branch NAACP and the Caroline County Public Library, Denton, collaborated in the celebration of Women’s History Month with a display focused on “Women of Color Making a Difference: Blazing New Trails – Forging New Pathways.”
The display elevated public awareness in three areas. One, it showcased some of the books authored by women of color which the library has available for check-out. Two, it featured several quotations of famous African American women presented in the book “Till Victory Is Won” by Janet Cheatham Bell – quotations that provide insights on their life’s journey and/or their vision or aspiration for life looking forward. Three, the display highlighted 12 of the many women of color living in or with connections to Caroline County who are history-makers with the designation of being the “first” in some accomplishment of note.
The women included in the display, which will remain on exhibit through Saturday, April 9, are:
Dr. Enolia Pettigen McMillan, the first female national president of the NAACP. She began her career in 1927 teaching at what was then called the Denton Colored High School.
Mrs. Hannah Randall Henry, the first black teacher at Ridgely Elementary School upon school integration. Her teaching career in Caroline County spanned 41 years – from 1934-1975.
Ms. Jessie M. Woods, the first black employee at the Caroline County Board of Education upon school integration. She was transferred from Lockerman School secretary position to the Board’s supervisor of Transportation secretary position in 1966.
Ms. Elizabeth Pinder Pinkett, the first black female counselor to serve in Caroline County Public Schools after the integration of schools. She served as counselor at Colonel Richardson High School from 1970 until 2003.
Mrs. Jo Ann Asparagus Murray, the first and longest serving Magistrate on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She began in 1996 as Domestic Relations Master (now Family Law Magistrate) for the Second Judicial Circuit and retired in 2022 as Magistrate for the Circuit Court of Caroline County.
Mrs. H. Victoria Goldsborough, the first black female mayor of Denton and the first black female to serve on the Caroline County Board of Education. She served as a Denton Town Council member for six years.
Mrs. Tina Geneva Brown, the first woman and first black to serve as Assistant Superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools, 2007-2014. She was also the first black woman assistant principal (1991-1993) and principal (1994-1999) in the school system.
Rev. Dr. Violet L. Fisher, the first black female elected to the episcopacy in the Northeast Jurisdiction of the United Methodist Church. She served as Bishop of the New York West Area from 2000 to 2008.
Mrs. Willie Mae Coursey, the first black female to serve on the Denton Town Council, per known records. She completed the Town Council term of her husband, James R. Coursey, the first black mayor of Denton, following his death in 1994.
Mrs. Passion Bolden Tilghman, the first black female mortician who is a native of Caroline County. Licensed in the states of Maryland and Delaware, she is owner and operator of the Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary.
Ms. Janet Fountain, the first black female principal at Colonel Richardson Middle School, Federalsburg. She served there from 1999 until 2003.
Mrs. Carolyn Greer Hitch, the first and only black student (was a 10th grader) to attend North Caroline High School, beginning the 1962-1963 school year. She graduated in 1965, the first black student to graduate from the school.
Dr. Willie G. Woods, president of the Caroline County Branch NAACP, and Debby Bennett, executive director of the Caroline County Public Library, were pleased to collaborate to present to the public this aspect of women’s history in Caroline County as the nation celebrates March as Women’s History Month.
Assisting with the display were Ezola Webb, the NAACP branch communications committee chairperson, Allison Todd, library reference specialist, and Kait Thornberry, library circulation and reference manager.
Both Woods and Bennett view this collaboration as the first of many, with additional women to be included in subsequent Women’s History Month observances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.