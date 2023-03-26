DENTON — A steady stream of Caroline residents showed up to donate blood Thursday, March 23, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton.
By 4 p.m. almost 40 people had visited the social hall where Blood Bank of Delmarva had set up five donation stations.
Phlebotomist Madelin Hernandez of Dover said the staff had been "very busy." Donations were taken from noon to 6 p.m., with 80% of people having donated before, she said.
Most donors give whole blood, a procedure that usually takes about an hour from registration and preparation to recovery.
BBD declared its first blood emergency of 2023 on March 6. In January, BBD received 1,000 fewer donations than in January 2022.
"One of the results of the pandemic is a diminished blood supply," according to a Blood Bank of Delmarva press release. "Donor behavior has completely changed since March 2020 and corporate, school and college blood drives have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. BBD’s mobile blood drives are still down 38% and first-time youth donor turnout is down 33%."
"BBD is continuing the call for blood donors following an appeal that went out mid-March," the press release stated. "Although all blood types are needed, BBD has an immediate need for O negative, B negative and O positive blood and platelets. O negative supply remains critical at just a 1.5-day supply, while B negative is at 3 days and O positive is at 4 days. BBD needs a 7-day supply of all blood types to ensure coverage for all of our hospitals and their patients."
"The need is constant, but the supply is not," the press release stated.
One of the five stations in Denton extracted "double red blood," which Allan Blessing of Denton donated.
Blessing, who has donated "many times" over the years, said the procedure is quicker. He stopped in after his workday at Easton Utilities in Easton. "Every time they call me, I give blood," he said.
The longtime volunteer firefighter with both Cordova and Denton fire companies, Blessing said he has seen firsthand the need for blood donations following serious traffic accidents.
In a double red cell donation, "donors give the same amount as whole blood — one pint," according to Delmarvablood.org. "But an automated machine called Alyx takes twice as many red cells while returning the donor’s plasma and saline back to the donor." Certain height and weight requirements are required for double red cell donations.
"Red cells are typically given to people with sickle cell anemia or significant blood loss due to trauma or surgery," according to the Mayo Clinic's website.
Dawn Betton of Denton and Carol Beraducci of Greensboro bonded at the snack table after their donations: They both chose peanut butter cookies and cranberry juice. Beraducci, 80, said she has been a recipient of donated blood in the past and has been a regular blood donor for at least 45 years.
Derrick Pritchett of Denton said he donated bone marrow years ago for his late brother and is now a regular blood donor. With a rarer AB-postive blood type, he said he knows he's making a difference.
“We are so grateful to those who came out and donated blood (in mid-March) when we announced the blood shortage, and while we did see a brief increase in donations, our blood supply is still critically low,” said BBD vice president Emily W. Cunningham. “One hour of your time can save a life.”
Phlebotomist Akyra Boswell has been with BBD for about 18 months and works out of the home office in Christiana, Delaware. She said she loves her work.
"I get to be part of saving lives, you know, being part of something bigger," Boswell said. "It's not like working at a hospital where you're sticking people because they're not feeling well, they're dehydrated, they're grumpy. Here, people are willing to come in; they're more positive. They're doing it for a good cause."
Boswell said the "whole environment" is encouraging because she's part "of saving lives every day, literally."
Whole blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted eligibility restrictions for individuals who lived in Europe during certain periods of time. To view current eligibility guidelines or to schedule an appointment to donate, visit delmarvablood.org or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.