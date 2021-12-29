DENTON — The Caroline County Family YMCA together with several community partners drove around Caroline County Dec. 15 to bring joy to more than 100 seniors in the community.
“It is part of our commitment to ensure the good of our community and all its residents, so that is where the idea of bringing joy during the holidays came from. In our community there are many elderly people who unfortunately spend the holidays alone and this is an act to remind them that they are not alone and there are people who do care about them and their well-being,” said Angel Perez, program coordinator.
During the past two months, different community partners joined this initiative, among these community partners are: Tenchi Spanish-American Kitchen, CASA of Caroline, Partners in Care, Department of Social Services, Denton Lions Club, Federalsburg Lions Club, Preston Lions Club, Mid-Shore Behavioral Health Inc., Greensboro Pharmacy and Caroline County Health Department.
“While our mission is to serve and protect children in foster care, we believe in all efforts to support healthy families, especially during the holidays. We recognize many seniors and grandparents in our community are just as vulnerable as the children we serve and we are proud to support the Y’s efforts to bring joy to seniors in Caroline County,” said Amy Horne, CASA of Caroline director of outreach and partnerships.
More than 100 seniors received a visit from members of these organizations receiving stockings full of different items such as: hand lotion, winter gloves, round jar openers, candy canes, a Christmas card, hand warmers, and lip balm among others.
“It felt amazing to be able to share some love and joy with the seniors in our community. The smile on their faces as we gave them their stockings full of goodies was priceless. Thank you Caroline County YMCA for allowing us to be a part of such a great outreach,” said Nick Wake, Tenchi Spanish-American Kitchen owner.
