EASTON — Celebrating a return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Carpe Diem Arts is once again joining forces with the Talbot County Senior Center to present the popular free lunch-time concert series at Brookletts Place, 400 Brookletts Ave. in Easton.
The second concert in the spring 2022 series features the Karen Somerville Trio. Karen is a Chestertown native with deep musical roots reaching back to her great-great grandparents. She grew up singing with her family, in the church choir, and eventually professionally, performing in “Lady Sings the Blues,” a tribute to female blues singers of the ‘20s through the ‘40s. Karen’s faith has always guided her through life, and inspired her to persevere through the ups and downs. Accompanied by Gerry Warner and Ray Anthony, the performance promises to be a treat for all ages.
The next concert in the series is scheduled for June 14, featuring the folk and Americana stylings of Night Watch (comprising Elizabeth Fisher, Randy Welch, Bob Roe and Gerry Devine).
The Carpe Diem-Brookletts Lunchtime Concert Series is made possible by Upper Shore Aging, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Talbot Arts, Maryland State Arts Council, Dock Street Foundation, and by individual contributions to Carpe Diem Arts and Brookletts Place.
