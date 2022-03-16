DENTON — The blue pinwheel has become the national symbol for child abuse prevention. This simple, whimsical image reminds us that all children deserve a safe, happy childhood. During April, observed nationally as Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA of Caroline leads the community in a Pinwheels for Prevention campaign to raise awareness of child abuse and its prevention.
“The Pinwheels for Prevention campaign provides a unique opportunity for all of us – businesses, individuals, and organizations alike – to take action by learning more about child abuse prevention, supporting child friendly policies and services, and volunteering within the community,” said Shelly Kulp, excutive director at CASA of Caroline.
“By displaying pinwheels on lawns, in gardens, and even in windows, Caroline County shows its commitment to keeping children safe and free from abuse and neglect,” added Amy Horne, CASA of Caroline’s director of outreach and partnerships.
CASA of Caroline first made a shift to awareness campaigns at the start of the pandemic.
According to Horne, they were in the midst of planning their annual fundraiser when everything shut down.
“We knew we had to postpone the fundraiser but wanted to keep active and remind people that it’s the entire community’s responsibility to keep their eyes on children, especially during a pandemic. In April of 2020, we partnered with the Caroline County YMCA to send pinwheel making instructions home to kids in their Food For Learning backpacks,” she said. “Last year, we held our first Pinwheel Planting Ceremony right as we were coming out of lockdowns and mandates, so it was very small.”
Horne said she anticipates widespread community support this year, especially since CASA of Caroline has decided to make Pinwheels for Prevention their annual signature event and fundraiser.
“This campaign really embodies our mission to protect children who’ve experienced abuse or neglect, while also giving us the opportunity to raise money to support our program’s needs. Sponsorships for the campaign are still available,” she added, “and the form can be found on our website.”
This year’s activities include the Pinwheel Planting Ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Denton Community Garden. The entire community is invited to attend and “plant” pinwheels that are available thanks to CASA’s generous sponsors and partners, especially the Commissioners of Ridgely, Denton Diner, Preston Automotive Group and Sisk Fulfillment. Everyone in Caroline County is also encouraged to create their own displays and post them to Facebook with #carolinepinwheelsforprevention.
Horne said CASA is also asking local churches to participate in Blue Sunday, a National Day of Prayer for Abused Children on April 24, by having every Caroline County church join the 12 million people who will be saying a prayer on that day for children who’ve experienced abuse.
Students from CCPS will be coloring pinwheels to fill CASA’s office windows once again. “Last year’s goal was 240 colored pinwheels and they smashed it with over 260,” said Horne. Latisha Bordley, family navigator for the CCPS Social-Emotional Well-Being Program, is serving as this year’s CCPS point-person. “We’ve already had teachers and students ask if we’re participating again this year. They enjoyed coloring the pinwheels, both by hand and on their computers, and watching the number go up on the counter on CASA’s website,” she said.
This year, since students are back in school, they are also encouraged to wear blue on Wednesday, April 13, which has been designated as Wear Blue Day.
“We believe creating awareness around this issue is so important and are proud that we can partner with CASA to educate our students and their families on ways to support childhood safety,” Bordley said.
A new component of this year’s campaign is the Pass the Pinwheel video, currently in production with the help of Angel Perez, program coordinator at the Y. The short video will show different folks from the community passing a pinwheel from person to person, while also saying a few words about what happy childhoods mean to them.
“I am so honored that CASA asked me to be a part of this important campaign to raise awareness of child abuse and its prevention,” said Perez. “Amy and I first started working on this campaign when the pandemic started and it’s exciting to see what it’s grown into and that I can bring my video production talents to it as well!”
The Pass the Pinwheel video will debut on CASA’s Facebook page on Friday, April 1, to launch the month-long Pinwheels for Prevention campaign.
To learn more about Pinwheels for Prevention or any of CASA of Caroline’s programs, contact Horne at 410-479-8301 or casacaroline100@gmail.com or visit www.carolinecasa.org.
