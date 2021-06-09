DENTON — June is National Reunification Month, a time to recognize the people and efforts that help families stay together. It is also a time to celebrate the families who have overcome obstacles to providing a safe and loving home for their children, and are able to reunify after their child was placed in the child welfare system. Families are central to child safety, permanency, and well-being, and all families need support. For National Reunification Month, we celebrate families, volunteers and service providers who work hard to provide the necessary supports to strengthen and reunite families and prevent any further crises.
When children must be removed from their families to ensure their safety, the initial goal is to reunite them as soon as possible. Kids are more likely to thrive when they can safely remain with their family of origin, which is why our volunteer advocates commit to strengthening families in their ability to care for and protect their children. According to the “National CASA/GAL Association for Children 2019 Annual Local Program Survey Report,” 41% of the cases closed resulted in children returning to their parents or primary caretakers. During that same time period, 38% of the cases closed here in Caroline County resulted in reunification.
So what are the necessary steps for family strengthening and reunification? Child welfare agencies, like the Department of Social Services, implement multifaceted strategies that build on family strengths. Returning children to their home often requires intensive, family-centered services tailored to each family’s circumstances in order to provide a safe and stable environment in which children and families can thrive.
According to Heather Ruark, assistant director of Caroline County Department of Social Services, “Our caseworkers strengthen families by developing individualized service plans and referring families to appropriate services to reduce risks in the home. For reunification to be successful, we must lean on multiple community partners such as mental health providers, substance use supports, domestic violence and parenting supports, and the support of our resource families.”
All families struggle at times, but Ruark said that by focusing on each family’s strengths while targeting the individual family’s needs, “We can achieve the ultimate goal of reducing risk and safety concerns in the home, which is at the core of what we do at DSS.”
CASA of Caroline volunteers work with DSS caseworkers to identify and recommend services aimed at keeping families together. “Our volunteers meet with parents when able and support parents in their efforts for reunification,” said Shelly Kulp, executive director of CASA of Caroline.
“Sometimes that looks like providing transportation to a job interview or being a supportive listener,” Kulp added.
She stressed the important role CASA volunteers play in bridging the gaps between the children, their family of origin, their resource/foster family and the DSS caseworkers, noting CASA volunteers “always encourage parents to work with DSS to accomplish their goals as the family works toward reunification.” The volunteers also encourage positive connections with extended family in order to provide children who’ve been removed from their home with a sense of familial belonging and unconditional love. Maintaining family ties is another important factor in achieving happy, successful reunification.
This past January, CASA of Caroline celebrated a child protective case that closed due to reunification. Reunited families are an inspiration, because they have overcome difficulties and are equipped with tools to address future challenges. When asked about the reasons for a successful reunification, the CASA volunteer assigned to this case said, “Frequent, impromptu contact with the parents, particularly the mom, helped this case.There were several steps backwards, and even sidewards at times, but ultimately the mom hung onto the goal of getting her toddler home. From the beginning to the end, she and dad exhibited a lot of growth as people and parents. As a CASA, I kept popping up, calling, nudging, and encouraging them to believe they could do it. No special tricks – just a lot of encouragement, persistence, and caring.” Now THAT is what CASA calls a successful reunification that will positively and forever, “Change a Child’s Story!”
To learn more about CASA of Caroline and how you can help reunite families and “Change a Child’s Story,” call Kulp at 410-479-8301 or visit www.carolinecasa.org to fill out a volunteer application.
