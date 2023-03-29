DENTON — In honor of April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA of Caroline will hold its 3rd annual Pinwheel Planting Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, in the Denton Community Garden, located between 3rd and 4th Streets behind The Foundry.
Thanks to generous sponsors, including TCC Gives, M&T Bank, Aldi’s, Choptank Transport/Hub Group, For All Seasons, Purple Peake CBD, Caroline County Health Dept./Behavioral Health, Preston Auto Group, and the towns of Ridgely and Greensboro, hundreds of blue and silver pinwheels will be planted to raise awareness of child abuse and its prevention. Blue and silver pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention because they represent the happy, carefree childhoods all kids deserve. The silver catches the light for visibility and the blue represents the color of bruises.
Immediately following the planting ceremony, attendees are invited to The Foundry, where the Caroline County Council of Arts will feature an exhibit of “Pinwheels of Hope,” pinwheel coloring sheets completed by local CCPS students. Nearly 500 colored pinwheels have already been received. CASA will also be showing this year’s Pass the Pinwheel video, featuring clips from local, state, and federal politicians and citizens.
Many sponsors, including ones not listed above, are creating their own displays of blue and silver pinwheels to show that Caroline County is a safe place for children and families. Federalsburg will hold its own Pinwheel Planting Ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, in the Men for Change garden located across from Town Hall. Federalsburg will also be lighting its water tower blue in honor of Wear Blue Day on April 5.
Each year more than 390,000 children in the United States are in the dependency court and foster care systems as a result of experiencing abuse or neglect. CASA of Caroline supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.