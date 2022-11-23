CASA of the Mid-Shore gives thanks for volunteers

CASA volunteer making a positive difference.

EASTON — CASA of the Mid-Shore, a private, nonprofit organization, advocates for children under the protection of the Talbot, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s or Kent Circuit Courts because of abuse, neglect, or abandonment to ensure the children’s right to thrive in safe, permanent homes. Court Appointed Special Advocates are officers of the court who make assessments and recommendations to judges regarding the best interest of their appointed children.

