EASTON — CASA of the Mid-Shore, a private, nonprofit organization, advocates for children under the protection of the Talbot, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s or Kent Circuit Courts because of abuse, neglect, or abandonment to ensure the children’s right to thrive in safe, permanent homes. Court Appointed Special Advocates are officers of the court who make assessments and recommendations to judges regarding the best interest of their appointed children.
A CASA volunteer’s role is unique. As a caring and consistent adult, CASA volunteers attempt to identify the specific needs of each child, advocate for service provision to meet those needs, and assist in seeking a permanent resolution for each child’s life as quickly and safely as possible. Most importantly, the CASA gets to know the child and frequently becomes one of the most consistent adults in the child’s life.
CASAs provide a sense of hope for a better tomorrow. This is especially poignant during the holiday season, when all children need to know that someone cares and is looking out for them. Studies support the fact that children and youth with CASA volunteers have higher levels of hope than foster children who do not have CASA in their lives. Greater hope can lead to children being more likely to succeed in school, having greater self-control, increased optimism, and a healthier sense of well-being.
For many children, the holidays are a time for building happy memories with family. However, it can be a very difficult time of year for children who have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care. Instead of enjoying the magic of the season, these children may be adjusting to new foster homes and transitioning to new schools. That can be a heavy burden for a child to carry alone, especially during the holidays. CASA volunteers help to take some of the weight off by being present for the children. CASA volunteers demonstrate compassion, courage and hopefulness.
“One CASA volunteer making a positive difference by speaking up for one child is our proverbial North Star, providing an unwavering, hopeful light,” said Robin Davenport, CASA’s executive director. “It guides us in the certainty that a better future is a real possibility for each child we serve. As we approach the end of another challenging year, everyone at CASA of the Mid-Shore is filled with gratitude for our volunteers who give so much time and compassion in their commitment to help our communities’ most vulnerable children.”
CASA of the Mid-Shore is currently accepting applications from adults in Talbot and nearby counties who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers. CASA volunteers come from all walks of life, varied experiences and professions, and are at least 21 years of age.
After completing the application and screening process, individuals participate in pre-service training before being sworn in as an officer of the court.
CASA welcomes volunteers from all cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds. To learn more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, visit casamidshore.org or email jc@casamidshore.org.
