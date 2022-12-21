From left, the Honorable Stephen H. Kehoe and Honorable Jamie Adkins of the Talbot County Circuit Court preside over the swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 29, with CASA volunteers Natalie Lewis, Wyrita Myster, Margaret Parker, Lily Phipps and Laura Serkes.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
From left, Wyrita Myster, the Honorable Brett Wilson and the Honorable Stephen H. Kehoe attend the CASA Holiday Open House.
Photo courtesy of Kayla Fuoco
From left, Lisa Stone, Lisa Skibenes, Jane Crawford, Kay Lister and Hanna Woicke attend the CASA Holiday Open House.,
EASTON — With the Honorable Stephen Kehoe and the Honorable Jamie Adkins presiding, CASA of the Mid-Shore’s newest Court Appointed Special Advocates were sworn in by Talbot County Circuit Court Clerk Kathi Duvall in the Talbot County Circuit Courthouse on Nov. 29. Introduced to the Court by CASA’s Executive Director Robin Davenport, the new CASA volunteers took an oath promising to advocate for the best interest of children under court protection.
Kehoe warmly welcomed the new CASA volunteers to his courtroom, where he stressed the importance of CASA’s input in challenging cases. The judge offered his thanks for their dedication to some of the community’s most vulnerable children.
He added, “Many of us take for granted the connections that we enjoy every day: family, friendship and community. For the children whom CASA helps, these connections have let them down. These children have endured abuse or neglect. They are involved in a court process that is, at times, difficult to understand. They want stability and safety. They want a family.
“CASA give these children the reassurance of being connected with someone, reassurance that someone cares about them, reassurance that they are part of a world that they have the right to belong to. CASA gives children the reassurance that they matter. I am humbled by how CASAs give from the heart to help these children. The challenges that CASAs face are great, but the reward of child having a meaningful life is worth it.”
Magistrate Jamie Adkins echoed the judge’s comments, adding that she is honored to work with people who choose to invest their energy, heart and time working to improve the lives of maltreated children needing support.
Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers are officers of the court who provide assessments and recommendations to judges regarding the needs of the children to whom they are appointed. Judges rely on information from CASAs, often considering them the eyes and ears of the court. CASA volunteers advocate for service provision to meet children’s needs and assist in seeking a permanent resolution for each child’s life as quickly and safely as possible. Most importantly, CASA volunteers get to know their appointed children and frequently become one of the most consistent adults in children’s lives.
“Our program strives to ensure that all children under court protection due to maltreatment or their parents’ inability to safely care for them receive needed services and a safe, permanent home. CASA volunteers work passionately to help improve the lives of vulnerable children to assist them in growing to their full potential,” said Davenport.
She added, “We encourage men and women from throughout our region to consider this unique volunteer opportunity.”
Following the courthouse swearing-in, CASA hosted a Holiday Open House reception to celebrate the newly sworn volunteers and kick off the holiday season with Board members, CASA staff and friends.
CASA of the Mid-Shore is currently accepting applications from adults from Talbot, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Kent counties who are interested in becoming CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers. An organization valuing diversity and equity, CASA seeks volunteers from all walks of life, varied experiences, backgrounds, and professions, and who are at least 21 years of age. After completing the application and screening process, prospective volunteers participate in pre-service training before being sworn in as officers of the court. To learn more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate visit casamidshore.org
