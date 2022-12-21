EASTON — With the Honorable Stephen Kehoe and the Honorable Jamie Adkins presiding, CASA of the Mid-Shore’s newest Court Appointed Special Advocates were sworn in by Talbot County Circuit Court Clerk Kathi Duvall in the Talbot County Circuit Courthouse on Nov. 29. Introduced to the Court by CASA’s Executive Director Robin Davenport, the new CASA volunteers took an oath promising to advocate for the best interest of children under court protection.

