CASA of the Mid-Shore wows guests at CASA Royale

CASA Royale attendees embrace the spirit of the festive fundraiser hosted by CASA of the Mid-Shore. From left are Dr. Khalid Kurtom, Chrissy McWilliams, Mindie Kozel, Dr. Ken Kozel, Anne Smith, Dr. William Smith, Michele Model, Tim Ruff and Jessica Ruff.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — CASA of the Mid-Shore’s CASA Royale on May 20 raised needed funds to support its mission, while providing a splendid gala for party-goers.

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.