CASA of the Mid-Shore wows guests at CASA Royale

CASA Royale attendees embrace the spirit of the festive fundraiser hosted by CASA of the Mid-Shore. From left are Dr. Khalid Kurtom, Chrissy McWilliams, Mindie Kozel, Dr. Ken Kozel, Anne Smith, Dr. William Smith, Michele Model, Tim Ruff and Jessica Ruff.
EASTON — CASA of the Mid-Shore’s CASA Royale on May 20 raised needed funds to support its mission, while providing a splendid gala for party-goers.
Guests embraced the spirit of the evening, many coming attired in the fashion of James Bond films. The Trident airport hangar in Easton was transformed into a casino with crystal chandeliers and red roses in glass vases.
Guests enjoyed butler-passed hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails, while posing beside an Aston Martin and catching up with friends. They played a variety of casino games and dined on creative, thematic cuisine, provided by Gourmet by the Bay,
The party was the first fundraiser hosted by CASA of the Mid-Shore since the pandemic, and it was clear that guests were delighted to join together to support CASA’s mission of advocacy for children under court protection due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment.
Welcomed to the party by Executive Director Robin Davenport and Board President Paula Statkiewicz, guests were treated to a virtual presentation by MelRo Potter, whose powerful personal story of tragedy and triumph was spellbinding.
Born into foster care, MelRo lived in 23 different foster placements in her childhood, during which she experienced multiple situations of abuse. She credits her CASA volunteer for seeing her as a child with magnificent potential who happened to live in foster care, rather than seeing her only as a “foster child.”
MelRo went on to become a top fashion model and a proud mother of two. She established schools in Ghana and became a national spokesperson for maltreated children. Explaining her deep respect and connection with CASA of the Mid-Shore, MelRo shared her belief that the Mid-Shore program could serve as model CASA program nationwide.
With two surprise challenge grants from generous donors, Sherry Truhlar of Red Apple Auctions led a lively fundraising program that engaged almost everyone in the room. In a half hour, generous pledges from guests helped CASA of the Mid-Shore raise funds to support their work with vulnerable children.
“The incredible generosity of our supporters serves as a legacy of hope,” Davenport said. “We thank our sponsors and guests for caring about the lives of some of our region’s most vulnerable children.
“Court Appointed Special Advocates give voice to the needs and wishes of vulnerable children from our communities,” she said. “We know that advocating now for these children help improve their outcomes and futures. Simply put, CASA gives hope to children.”
