CASA, Y join forces in Back to School Supply Drive

DENTON — The first day of school is always met with excitement and a little apprehension as kids navigate a new classroom, new teachers, and sometimes a new school. On Sept.. 1, Caroline County Public Schools students will head back to the classroom. CASA of Caroline and the Caroline County Family YMCA are hosting a Back-to-School Supply Drive to benefit local students and make one aspect of returning to the classroom a little less stressful for Caroline County families.
“Returning to school can be difficult and unpredictable to begin with,” said Amy Horne, director of outreach and partnerships with CASA of Caroline. “Children and youth may return to school with higher levels of uncertainty this year. Our goal is to set them up for success by making sure they have everything they need to learn and perform in the classroom.”
According to a recent study by Deloitte, the average family will spend $612 on school supplies and clothing per child this year. That places a huge financial burden on CCPS families.
“This supply drive is to help bridge the gap for families and students, ultimately setting students up for success,” Horne said. “This is a time for families and students to be excited about reestablishing routines, reconnecting with their friends, and returning to extra-curricular activities, not a time to stress about school supplies.”
“At the Y, our mission is to improve the lives of all,” said Angel Perez, program coordinator for Caroline YMCA’s Mentoring Project. “Events like this bring our community together. When you realize there is a need in the community and you can come together to help these kids who may not have that extra support it’s a win-win for Caroline County. We invite everyone to join us in giving back to our community by supporting families and local classrooms through our Back-to-School Supply Drive.”
The list of requested items includes all the typical supplies like notebooks, paper, pencils, etc. But there are a few items on the list that you might not think of for back to school.
“Ziplocs, tissues, dry erase markers, baby wipes and paper towels are always in high demand, pandemic or not,” said Rachel Barry, CCPS administrative assistant to the superintendent.
Another item all CCPS students need is a backpack. Thanks to the Denton Verizon store, 30 backpacks have already been donated.
For a complete list of needed supplies, please visit www.carolinecasa.org or the Y’s Facebook page.
Supplies are being collected now through Aug. 22 and can be dropped off at the YMCA in Denton Plaza at any time or at the CASA of Caroline office, 114 Market St. in Denton, from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. on Monday or Wednesday.
Donations can also be brought to CASA’s or the Y’s booth at Summerfest, where your donation awards you a raffle ticket for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate to Petco, a one-month membership to the Y, or a $20 gift certificate to Denton Diner.
Collected supplies will be distributed at Aaron’s Place, 435 Main St. in Goldsboro, during food pantry hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25. All remaining supplies will be taken to the Y and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, Aug. 27.
If your child is in need of supplies but you are not able to make it to either location, call Angel Perez at 410-479-3060 to reserve your supplies and arrange a pick-up or drop-off time.
Perez said, “With the new school year, the possibilities and opportunities for kids in Caroline County are endless. Please join us in helping local families get ready for the school year — without the financial stress of purchasing a long list of supplies.”
