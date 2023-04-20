WYE MILLS — The Carole Cascio Fund will host Eastern Shore Arts Festival dance clinics at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills. The event is free and will be held inside the Todd Performing Arts Center on campus. To participate, all performers must register. For details, contact CCF Executive Director Peter Pucci at ppucci@carolecasciofund.org.

