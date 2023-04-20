Forefront, ballet instructor Val Goncharov, a former principal dancer with the Russian Ballet Theater of Delaware, leads a March 25 ballet clinic with some 55 local area ballerinas at Washington College in Chestertown. The clinic was sponsored by the Carole Cascio Fund For Mind Movement Dance Connections.
In March, Peter Pucci (center, holding check), executive director of the Carole Cascio Fund for Mind Movement Dance Connections, presents a $10,000 check to the Community College of Baltimore County (formerly known as Essex Community College) to establish the Cascio Dance Scholarship there. From left: Assistant to the Vice-President Ann-Marie Thorton, CCBC Director of Performing Arts Anne Lefter, Pucci, CCBC Foundation Board Chair Derek Mitchell, CCBC Dance Director Melinda Blomquist, and CCBC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Ken Westary. The late Carole Cascio, of Stevensville was the first dance instructor at Essex Community College over 50 years ago. The scholarship was established to honor her memory and passion for all forms of dance.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
WYE MILLS — The Carole Cascio Fund will host Eastern Shore Arts Festival dance clinics at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills. The event is free and will be held inside the Todd Performing Arts Center on campus. To participate, all performers must register. For details, contact CCF Executive Director Peter Pucci at ppucci@carolecasciofund.org.
Last month, the Cascio Fund hosted a similar event at Washington College in Chestertown, sponsoring free clinics in ballet, modern dance, hip hop and a workshop on choreography. Professional instructors were arranged to conduct the clinics.
The late Carole Cascio of Stevensville established a foundation to promoted all forms of dance, especially on the Eastern Shore.
As well as clinics this coming Saturday, the Dance Company from the Community College of Baltimore County (formerly known as Essex Community College, where Cascio founded founded the dance company as a dance instructor), will perform at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. At 2 p.m. local dance studios will share original dance performances.
