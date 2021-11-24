RIDGELY — The Casey Family Sock Drive is off to a running start thanks to several early drop-offs and one anonymous donor. The Casey's said before they even started the public portion of this season's drive they had received 745 pairs of socks.
Boxes were delivered to area businesses to help collect socks the first week of November and Amy and Anthony Casey of Ridgely said they will continue to collect the donations through Dec. 22.
"We started our sock drive in 2018," Amy said, "because we wanted to show our son Nolan what it was like to be involved in the community and different ways we could help people. We asked him what he would want to collect each year to help out and he chose socks so that’s what we went with."
Each year socks have been collected for His Hope Ministries in Caroline County and Talbot Interfaith with donations split between the two shelters. In 2018, 850 pairs of socks were collected, 2019 collected 1600 pair, 2020 collected over 900.
The goal for 2021 is to collect 2000 pairs of socks.
Donations can be dropped off at boxes at: Provident State Bank in Preston, Shore United Bank in Denton, Shoreline Vinyl Systems, Choptank Transport-Preston, Tidewater Pediatrics-Easton, Midshore Technology, Choptank Transport in Easton, Chesapeake Christian School, Denton and Easton YMCA, Lywood Electric, Inc., Merry Maids, Caroline County States Attorney office, Denton Diner, Provident State Bank Ridgely and Federalsburg, and Millennium Auto Glass in Easton.
