ST. MICHAELS — On four Saturdays this October, young mariners ages 4–9 are invited to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels to participate in CBMM’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Team.
Each week, STEAM Team participants will join a CBMM educator in a hands-on exploration incorporating science, technology, engineering, and math with the arts. Two sessions will be held each week, one from 10 a.m.–noon for children ages 4 to 6, and another from 1–3 p.m. for children ages 7 to 9.
Program themes include “Oyster Exploration” on Oct. 2, “Digging Geology” on Oct. 9, “Engineering Agents” on Oct. 16, and “Who, What, Where, and Weather” on Oct. 23.
The cost per class is $15, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Register online for all four sessions for an additional discount. Need-based scholarships for individual classes are available. For more information, and to register, visit cbmm.org/steamteam.
Class sizes are limited, with advanced registration needed.
CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world. Benefits of membership include access to exclusive discounts, perks, programming, and CBMM’s new virtual portal. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.
