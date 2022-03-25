The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will host additional rounds of its Boater’s Safety Course, teaching participants the basics needed to safely and confidently operate a vessel on Maryland waterways, with programs offered from April-September. Participants must attend all three sessions and pass the Department of Natural Resources exam to earn a certificate that is good for life. The cost is $25 per person, with registration required and a list of dates available at bit.ly/BoaterSafetyCourses.
ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering Maryland DNR-approved boater safety courses, with three-session courses to be held throughout spring and summer.
All programs will be virtual, held via Zoom, and led by qualified CBMM staff members. The cost to attend is $25 per person, with space limited and registration required. A 20% discount is available for CBMM members.
Courses are currently scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. April 11, 18 and 25, July 19-21, and Aug. 23-25, and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 17-19. Participants should plan to attend all three sessions of their selected course.
Boater’s Safety Courses teach participants the basics needed to safely and confidently operate a vessel on Maryland waterways. Individuals and families with children 10 and older are welcome to participate. Maryland boaters born after July 1, 1972, are required to have a Certificate of Boating Safety Education. Participants must attend all sessions and pass the Department of Natural Resources exam to earn a certificate that is good for life.
Participants must be 10 years of age and older, with early registration recommended as classes typically fill fast. To register, go to bit.ly/BoaterSafetyCourses. For information on Maryland DNR’s boating safety program, visit dnr.maryland.gov/boating.
