The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will host a young adult session of its virtual Boater’s Safety Course in November, teaching participants ages 10 and up the basics needed to operate a vessel safely and confidently on Maryland waterways. The cost is $25 per person, with registration required and a list of dates available at cbmm.org/boatersafety.
ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering another Maryland DNR-approved boater safety course, with a three-session course scheduled for Nov. 15-17 that is aimed at young adult boaters ages 10 and up.
All sessions will be virtual, held via Zoom from 5 to 8 p.m., and led by qualified CBMM staff members. The cost to attend is $25 per person, with space limited and registration required. A 20% discount is available for CBMM members.
Boater’s Safety Courses teach participants the basics needed to safely and confidently operate a vessel on Maryland waterways. Maryland boaters born after July 1, 1972, are required to have a Certificate of Boating Safety Education. Participants must attend all sessions and pass the Department of Natural Resources exam to earn a certificate that is good for life.
Early registration is recommended as classes typically fill fast. To register, go to cbmm.org/boatersafety.
