CBMM’s Education Professionals Gratitude Day set for June 23

ST. MICHAELS — During Teacher Appreciation Week, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is excited to announce its inaugural Education Professionals Gratitude Day coming this summer.
CBMM is inviting anyone involved in education — teachers, administrators, and support staff — to be celebrated on its waterfront campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 23. Admission is free for PK-12 education professionals with valid school or district ID and their immediate families for the festivities, which are set to include live music, hands-on activities, frozen treats from Hoots Shaved Ice, swag bags and more.
CBMM hosts thousands of students, plus their teachers and chaperones, annually for field trips from across Talbot County, the Eastern Shore and beyond, and this celebration was sparked out of a desire to recognize everyone working in education for their support, guidance, and leadership on a daily basis.
“Schools everywhere have faced unprecedented challenges the past few years, and we know that education professionals have been an incredible support resource for their students through it all,” said CBMM Vice President of Education and Interpretation Jill Ferris. “We hope that many of these community champions will be able to join us next month for this celebration, so that we can express our continued gratitude for all that they do.”
Education Professionals Gratitude Day is open to all PK-12 public, private, and charter school personnel, including teachers, paraprofessionals, school and district administrators, and support staff providing maintenance, transportation, security, clerical, food and other services within schools.
There is no need to RSVP. PK-12 education professionals from near and far can simply present their school or district ID at the Welcome Center and enjoy their visit. For any questions or additional information, contact Ferris at jferris@cbmm.org.
In conjunction with this celebration, CBMM is also launching the Talbot County Public Schools Gratitude Give-Back Program to provide all TCPS staff with four free general admission passes and an offer for a discounted CBMM Membership.
CBMM shares a deep connection with TCPS through annual field trips and in-classroom experiences for all third, fifth, and seventh graders in the school district, as well as its Rising Tide after-school program for local middle school students.
For more information on this youth education programming, as well as Lighthouse Overnight Adventures, CBMM Summer Camp, STEAM Team, and more, visit cbmm.org/youtheducation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.