CBMM’s Education Professionals Gratitude Day set for June 23

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is excited to announce its inaugural Education Professionals Gratitude Day, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 23.

ST. MICHAELS — During Teacher Appreciation Week, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is excited to announce its inaugural Education Professionals Gratitude Day coming this summer.

  

