Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Speaker Series returns in 2023 with five winter events, starting with “Deadly Gamble: The Wreck of Schooner Levin J. Marvel” on Jan. 12 in Van Lennep Auditorium.

 Photo by Sharon Thorpe

ST. MICHAELS — The new year brings the return of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Speaker Series, with five events on the upcoming schedule highlighting unique human experiences in the Chesapeake Bay region.

