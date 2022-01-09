The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels is inviting children to the museum’s STEAM team on select dates in this winter for a hands-on exploration of different Chesapeake-related themes, incorporating science, technology, engineering, and math with the arts.
ST. MICHAELS — On four Saturdays this winter, young mariners ages 4–9 are invited to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels to participate in CBMM’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Team. Class sizes are limited, with advanced registration needed.
Each week, STEAM Team participants will join a CBMM educator in a hands-on exploration incorporating science, technology, engineering, and math with the arts. Two sessions will be held each week, one from 10 a.m. to noon, for children ages 4 to 6, and another from 1 to 3 p.m., for children ages 7 to 9.
Program themes include “Sail by the Stars” on Jan. 29, “Art in Motion” on Feb. 5, “Happy Habitats” on Feb. 12, and “Brackish Brushes” on Feb. 19. A makeup date in case of inclement weather has been scheduled for Feb. 26.
The cost per class is $15, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Register online for all four sessions for an additional discount. Need-based scholarships for individual classes are available. For more information, and to register, visit bit.ly/WinterSTEAMTeam.
