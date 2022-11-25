The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will celebrate Museum Store Sunday on Nov. 27, marking the annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores with a series of discounts and promotions in its store.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will celebrate Museum Store Sunday on Nov. 27, marking the annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores with a series of discounts and promotions in its store.
CBMM joins the annual day to #BeAPatron, organized by the non-profit Museum Store Association, with a range of festivities running 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The first 10 shoppers to make a purchase will receive a Hooper Strait Lighthouse tote and ornament.
All CBMM members will receive 20% off their purchase with no minimum purchase required.
Non-members will receive $5 off their $25 purchase, $10 off a $50 purchase and $20 off a $100 purchase.
All shoppers will be entered to win a Sustaining Membership, a Mariner Membership and a Friends and Family Membership. (These can be used as an upgrade or for gifting.)
CBMM is among more than 1,800 museum stores representing all 50 states and D.C., 24 countries, and five continents that are set to participate in Museum Store Sunday, which was started in 2017 by the Museum Store Association to support museums and their missions worldwide as well as the artisans and craftspeople who create many of the gifts found in museum stores.
Throughout the holiday season, CBMM is encouraging guests to “Shop Here, Support CBMM & Spread Joy” at its store.
Every gift purchased at CBMM supports its mission of preserving and exploring the history, environment and culture of the Chesapeake Bay region and making this resource available to all. Stop in and discover wonderful selection of unique gifts made by local artists and small batch companies.
On Dec. 10, CBMM’s store will host a Holiday Open House from 4 to 8 p.m. in conjunction with St. Michaels’ annual Lighted Boat Parade, which begins at 6 p.m.
All shoppers receive 20% off their entire purchase throughout the event, which features gift basket raffles, light refreshments, and holiday gift wrapping. In addition, CBMM gift memberships (except for Lifetime Memberships) will be discounted 50% in the store.
Beyond these shopping events, the public can support CBMM this holiday season with a gift to the Annual Fund. CBMM’s celebration of GivingTuesday, the global day of generosity, begins on Nov. 29 and continues through Dec. 6 and will highlight the continued impact of donors on CBMM’s campus, exhibitions, programming and more across its social media channels.
