ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is hosting a free Estate Planning Seminar from noon to 1:30 p.m. on May 3 in Van Lennep Auditorium.
Community members are invited to register at bit.ly/CBMMEstatePlanning2023 to learn from local estate planning attorneys C. Lee Gordon and JoRhea Wright. This program will also be available virtually via Zoom and archived on CBMM’s virtual member portal.
Studies have shown that a majority of adults, including those over the age of 55, do not have an estate plan. Both CBMM members, Gordon and Wright will cover a variety of topics during this seminar related to estate planning, including foundational estate planning documents, when to include a trust as part of your estate plan, how assets pass at death, how taxes impact your estate, and what happens when you pass away.
Gordon is an attorney at Easton-based Parker Counts which focuses on the areas of estate planning, estate administration, and guardianships, while Wright is an attorney at Armistead, Lee, Rust & Wright, P.A. in Easton, whose focuses include estate planning, estate and trust administration, estate and gift tax compliance, and fiduciary income tax compliance.
For questions about the seminar, contact CBMM’s Advancement Manager Katie Blaha at kblaha@cbmm.org or 410-745-4950.
