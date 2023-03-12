CBMM relies on a strong team of volunteers to complement and enhance the work of its professional staff and encourages individuals to join other Chesapeake-minded people from around the region and follow their interests wherever they lead.
CBMM is set to host a Volunteer Fair on March 18 for anyone who would like to learn more about joining its volunteer network.
ST. MICHAELS — Looking to add to its network of 300+ community volunteers, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is set to host a Volunteer Fair on March 18 at Van Lennep Auditorium from 10-11:30 a.m.
CBMM currently has a wide variety of volunteer roles available across its campus for people of all backgrounds, interests, and experience. Whether you love spreadsheets, a hammer in your hand, or performing for an audience, all skills are valued and add to the quality and number of programs that CBMM can provide to its community.
At the Volunteer Fair, interested individuals will have the opportunity to meet CBMM staff and current volunteers and learn more about how to get involved sharing their time and talent in support of CBMM’s mission of making the Chesapeake Bay available and accessible to all. Registration is available now at bit.ly/CBMMVolunteerFair2023.
Benefits of volunteering at CBMM can include free membership, free festival entry, inside looks at new programs and exhibits, continuing education opportunities, social events, and more.
CBMM has public-facing volunteer opportunities for docents, interpreters and guest hosts who are enthusiastic about welcoming CBMM guests and helping them find their own personal connections to the Chesapeake, as well as behind-the-scenes roles supporting every area of the organization, both in its day-to-day operations and special events on campus.
A description of many of CBMM’s volunteer positions, including opportunities for teens and students, can be found at bit.ly/CBMMVolunteerRoles. All necessary training is provided for these roles, including opportunities for mentoring, guided instruction, on-the-job shadowing, and independent learning.
